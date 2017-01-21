UN slams destruction of sites in Palmyra, other ancient Syrian cities

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 21 (APP): The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has confirmed the

destruction of Palmyra’s famed tetrapylon and the facade of the

ancient Syrian city’s Roman theatre, following its evaluation of

the destruction of cultural heritage sites in iconic Aleppo.

Condemning the destruction at Palmyra, the UNESCO Director-General, Irina Bokova said: “this destruction is a new war crime and an immense

loss for the Syrian people and for humanity.”

She noted that this “new blow against cultural heritage, just

a few hours after UNESCO received reports about mass executions in

the theatre, shows that cultural cleansing led by violent extremists

is seeking to destroy both human lives and historical monuments in

order to deprive the Syrian people of its past and its future.”

“The tetrapylon was an architectural symbol of the spirit of

the encounter and openness of Palmyra – and this is also one of

the reasons why it has been destroyed. Its position and shape

are unique in ancient architecture and testified to the

specificity of Palmyrene identity, as a source of pride and

dignity for all Syrians today,” the director-general said.

Palmyra’s theatre, dating from the 2nd century AD and

was built in the centre of a semicircular colonnaded piazza

located to the southwest of the main colonnaded street.

UN analysis of satellite imagery shows damage at its

formerly well-preserved proscenium wall, which was decorated

with ten curved and nine rectangular niches placed alternately.

The preliminary assessment of the UNESCO-led emergency

mission to the World Heritage Site in Aleppo, which was sent

into the war-torn Syrian city from 16 to 19 January, cited

extensive damage at the Great Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel,

mosques, churches, suqs, khans, madrassas, hammams, museums

and other significant historic buildings, with some 60 per

cent of the Inscribed Property severely damaged and 30

per cent totally destroyed.

In a response to the already known destruction, and

after taking note of the recent detailed devastating

findings of the emergency mission, Ms. Bokova said “this

situation calls for immediate action and the highest

sense of responsibility and coordination.”

UNESCO, the UN body responsible for identifying significant

cultural landmarks, launched a three-year action plan in August

2013 to prevent further losses and to repair damage where and

when possible. In the same year the Ancient City of Aleppo

and the site of Palmyra were inscribed on the List of World

Heritage in Danger.

“As I have urged on numerous occasions, I call on all

parties to refrain from targeting cultural monuments and

educational institutions, in accordance with international

and humanitarian law,” Ms. Bokova said, adding that “culture

and education should never be taken hostage of conflict –

we must unite to protect them.”

In 2015, the UN Security Council banned all trade in

looted antiquities from Syria. The resolution also condemned

the destruction and smuggling of cultural heritage in Syria

by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and

the Al-Nusrah Front, “whether such destruction is incidental

or deliberate, including targeted destruction of religious

sites and objects.”

Against that backdrop, the Council decided that all Member

States shall take appropriate steps to prevent the trade in

Iraqi and Syrian cultural property and other items of “historical,

cultural, rare scientific and religious importance illegally

removed from Iraq since 6 August 1990 and from Syria since 15

March 2011.”

Encouraging steps to ensure such items are returned to

their homelands, the Council called on UNESCO, Interpol,

and other international organizations to assist in such

efforts.