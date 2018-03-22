UN slams attack that kills dozens near Kabul’s shrine

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 22 (APP):The United Nations strongly condemned Wednesday’s deadly attack in Kabul near a major religious shrine where people had gathered to celebrate “Nowruz” the traditional New Year and the arrival of spring.

In a statement attributable to his spokesperson, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

“Nowruz is a time of renewal and celebration, and should be a time for promoting the values of peace and solidarity,” he said, reiterating that those organized the attack “must be brought to justice.”

The UN chief also expressed his solidarity with the Government and the people of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the violence.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in the country, UNAMA, initial reports indicate that at least 25 civilians were killed and many others injured. There are fears the numbers could rise. Media reports suggest a suicide blew himself up near the shrine.

In a separate statement, Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the UN Mission, echoed the Secretary-General’s condemnation.

“I reiterate that under no circumstances are such attacks justifiable, and I once again call on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law, at all times.”