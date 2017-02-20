UN SG’s Special envoy appreciates Pak efforts for peace in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative (SRSG) for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tadamichi Yamamoto, Monday appreciated the positive role of Pakistan for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

According to a foreign office statement, he said this during a call on meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi. They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and efforts for promoting long term peace and stability in that country.

Emphasizing that Pakistan desires lasting peace in Afghanistan, the SAPM highlighted Pakistan’s continued efforts for strengthening engagement with the Afghan government to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including the fight against terrorism. In this regard, Fatemi reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve for effective border management underlining the need for cooperation by the Afghan side.

The SAPM stressed the importance of politically negotiated settlement as the most viable option for peace and stability in Afghanistan, for which QCG remained an effective forum.

Expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s positive role for the purpose, Ambassador Yamamoto apprised the SAPM about various activities being undertaken by the UN for peace and development in Afghanistan.