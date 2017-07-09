UN Security Council slams terrorist attack in Rafah, Egypt

UNITED NATIONS, July 9 (APP): The United Nations Security Council has

condemned the terrorist attack at a checkpoint in Rafah, Egypt, which killed at least 10

Egyptian soldiers and injured more.

The members of the Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms

the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” that took place earlier in the day, according to

a statement by the UN body.

“They expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families

of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and they wished a speedy and full

recovery to those who were injured,” the statement said.

They reaffirmed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.”

They also urged all members of the international community to cooperate

actively with Egypt and all other relevant authorities to track down the perpetrators,

organizers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts.

At least 10 Egyptian soldiers were killed and twenty others injured in

two car explosions and a later shooting at an army checkpoint in North Sinai’s city of

Rafah.

The country’s military spokesman said Friday that some 40 militants have been

killed, and six vehicles used by the terrorists have been destroyed following the attack at

the Rafah checkpoint.