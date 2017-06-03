UN Security Council adds individuals, groups to North Korea sanctions list

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (APP): Strongly condemning North Korea’s

nuclear weapons and ballistic missile development activities, the

United Nations Security Council Friday decided to apply existing

sanctions to 14 individuals and four entities.

Unanimously adopting a resolution, the 15-member body also

reaffirmed its decisions that the north-east Asian country should

abandon all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes in a

complete, verifiable and irreversible manner, and immediately

cease all related activities.

Under the terms of the resolution, the Council condemned – in

the strongest terms – the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic

missile development activities, including a series of ballistic

missile launches, dating back to Sept 9, 2016, which were conducted

– in violation and flagrant disregard – of the relevant Council

resolutions.

So far this year, North Korea has conducted nine ballistic

missile tests, including one on Monday.

In response, Council members have issued seven press statements,

most recent one on May 22, condemning the country’s actions and

expressing its readiness to take further significant measures,

including sanctions.

Today’s resolution contains one annex with the list of the 14

individuals who are now subject to travel ban and asset freeze and

a second annex with the list of the four entities subject to asset

freeze.

Those sanction measures are specified in resolution 1718, which

was adopted in 2006.