UN Secretary General writes letter to PM; condoles demise of Ambassador Marker

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):UN Secretary General António Guterres has expressed his great sadness at the passing away of Ambassador Jamsheed Marker and described him a “respected diplomat and peacemaker”.

The UN Secretary General in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Nasir ul Mulk recalled late Ambassador Maker’s critical role in the negotiations leading to popular consultations in East Timor as Special Envoy from 1997-99, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal said in his tweet on Friday.

The UN Secretary General extended deepest condolences to the family of late Ambassador and the people of Pakistan on the demise of such a “respected diplomat and peacemaker”, the Spokesman added.