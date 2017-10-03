UN Secretary General urged to intervene to ensure peace in Indian-held Kashmir

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3 (APP): The Kashmiri leaders based in the United States and Pakistan submitted a memorandum to. Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, urging the world body to intervene and help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute and stop unspeakable violence unleashed on the innocent Kashmiri people by Indian troops.

The memorandum was submitted by Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum and Barrister Sultan Mehmood Choudhary, former Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

“We are writing to urge a leadership role of the United Nations in resolving the 70-year-old Kashmir conflict that has inflicted pain, agony, and injustice on a scale that makes East Timor, and Southern Sudan pale in comparison,” the memorandum said.

It drew the attention of the world body to the killings of more than 100,000 killings in the past two decade alone, and routine rape, torture, mutilation, plunder, disappearances, arbitrary detentions, and ruthless punishment of peaceful political dissent.

“Kashmir conflict is perhaps the most dangerous conflict in the world because of the spiraling nuclear and missile race between India and Pakistan coupled with historical enmities that have occasioned three wars between the two rivals,” the memorandum said.

The Kashmiri leadership underlined that there was no other way to prevent the nuclear race in South Asia other than resolving the dispute of Kashmir. “It is obvious that no settlement can last if it is not based on justice for the people of Kashmir and recognition of their inherent rights,” it added.

Referring to the failure of bilateral efforts to resolve the issue, the memorandum pointed out that during the past 70 years, it has been proved that bilateral India-Pakistan negotiations to resolve Kashmir conflict are “simply charades that achieve nothing but more strife and horror stories in Kashmir.”

“A new negotiating formula is thus urgently required both in the name of international peace, security and human rights,” the memorandum said adding that the element that has been missing in efforts towards a settlement is the political representation of Kashmiris on the negotiating table along with India and Pakistan.

The memorandum endorsed the statement of the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights who expressed serious concern about the situation in Kashmir and proposed on September 13, 2016 that “an independent, impartial and international mission is now needed crucially and that it should be given free and complete access to establish an objective assessment of the claims made by the two sides.”

“We trust that your personal involvement in this matter will bring its influence to bear on both India and Pakistan to initiate a peaceful negotiations with which the United Nations as well as the genuine leadership of the people of Jammu & Kashmir will be associated so as to ensure that settlement arrived at will be based on the principles of justice,” the memorandum said.