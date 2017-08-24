UN says it’s agencies aiding millions of flood-hit people in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (APP): United Nations humanitarian agencies are

working with the Government and partners in Nepal to bring in clean water, food, shelter and medical aid for some of the 41 million people affected by flooding and landslides in South Asia, the UN said Thursday.

Nearly a thousand people have been killed, and tens of thousands of

homes, schools and hospitals have been destroyed in Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

“There is the possibility that the situation could deteriorate further

as rains continue in some flood-affected areas and flood waters move south,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in an updated note.

In Bangladesh, nearly 2,000 local medical teams have been deployed, even

as one-third of the country is reportedly underwater. Aid workers are concerned about waterborne diseases, such as diarrhoea and malaria.

“Their most urgent concern is to accessing safe water and sanitation

facilities,” OCHA said earlier this week, citing national authorities.

It also warned of dangers to women and children, who are at increased

risk for abuse, violence and sexual harassment.

In India, rescue operations are ongoing in many flood-affected areas,

with those stranded being rescued by helicopter.

Flood relief camps have been established for those displaced by the

disaster where they are being provided with food and shelter, OCHA said.

The Government recently announced additional funding for relief,

rehabilitation, reconstruction and flood mitigation.

In addition to people suffering, Indian authorities also reported large

parts of a famous wildlife reserve park destroyed, with endangered animals killed.