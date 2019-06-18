UNITED NATIONS, Jun 18 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has promised corrective measures after an independent review of UN operations in the years before hundreds of thousands of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims fled a violent crackdown by military concluded the organization’s many bodies failed to act together, resulting in “systemic and structural failures.”

The crackdown drove more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. U.N. investigators have said the operation was executed with “genocidal intent” and included mass killings, gang rapes and widespread arson.