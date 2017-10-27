UN rights expert urges Security Council to push for resolving Rohingya crisis

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 27 (APP)::A U.N. human rights expert Thursday urged the Security Council to “act strongly” to resolve Myanmar’s Rohingya crisis as hate speech and incitement to violence against the country’s Muslim community has been cultivated for decades in the minds of the people.

“The crisis in Rakhine state has not only been decades in the making but has for some time gone beyond Myanmar’s borders. For a very long time now this issue has not been simply a domestic affair,” Yanghee Lee, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country, said, while presenting her report to the UN General Assembly’s main body dealing with human rights and social and humanitarian issues (Third Committee).