UN rights chief denounces Israel for excessive use of force and deaths in Gaza

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 28 (APP):The top United Nations human rights official has strongly condemned Israel’s use of excessive force on Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the deaths of dozens of them over the past month.

On March 30, the Gazans began holding the Great March of Return rally in support of their right to return to their homelands. The protests have continued despite a heavy-handed Israeli crackdown which has left more than 40 Palestinians dead.

In a statement on Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said Israel had to stop the practice and hold to account those responsible for the many deaths and injuries.

Every week, we witness instances of use of lethal force against unarmed demonstrators, he said.

Warnings by the UN and others have seemingly gone unheeded, as the approach of the security forces from week to week does not seem to have changed.

According to the High Commissioner’s Office, OHCHR, 35 of those killed were taking part in the Great March of Return demonstrations. Most of them appear to have been unarmed or not presenting an imminent threat to the Israeli Security Forces (ISF) at the time of their killing or injury. 1,739 individuals were injured by live ammunition fire by ISF.

The loss of life is deplorable, and the staggering number of injuries caused by live ammunition only confirms the sense that excessive force has been used against demonstrators “ not once, not twice, but repeatedly, the High Commissioner added.

Also concerning is that over the last four weeks of protest, four children were shot dead by Israeli forces, three of them by a bullet to the head or neck. A further 233 were injured by live ammunition, with some sustaining injuries that will result in lifelong disabilities, including through the amputation of limbs, stated the news release. The use of excessive force against any demonstrator is reprehensible, but children enjoy additional protection under international law, Zeid said.

It is difficult to see how children, even those throwing stones, can present a threat of imminent death or serious injury to heavily protected security force personnel Images of a child being shot as he runs away from Israeli security forces are downright shocking.

According to OHCHR, a 14-year-old boy, Mohammad Ayyoub, was killed by a bullet to the head on 20 April.

It is difficult to see how tire-burning or stone-throwing, or even Molotov-cocktails thrown from a significant distance at heavily protected security forces in defensive positions can be seen to constitute such threat, read the news release.

High Commissioner Zeid also underscored the obligation of every country to ensure that all loss of life and serious injury is investigated and those responsible held to account. Any investigations into the events in Gaza must fulfil this purpose, he stressed.

He also voiced concern that continued lack of accountability could lead to future human rights violations in relation to the protests.

By the end of today “ and next Friday, and the Friday after that “ more unarmed Palestinians who were alive this morning will have been killed, simply because, while exercising their right to protest, they approached a fence, or otherwise attracted the attention of the soldiers on the other side, Mr Zeid said.

Israel’s failure to consistently prosecute violations committed by members of its security forces, encourages them to use deadly force against their fellow unarmed human beings, even when they present no threat.