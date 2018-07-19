UN report on human right violation in Kashmir exposes Indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ms Roshan Khursheed Bharucha Thursday said that the United Nation report on human right violations in Kashmir have exposed Indian atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a Round Table Conference, organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) to commemorate Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day, she said the UN report should be highlighted before various international organizations. She urged country’s political parties to give priority to Kashmir issue in their election manifestos as practical steps were needed to help supporting Kashmiris.

Addressing the audience, Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina Janjua said India has exposed itself by rejecting the UN report on human right violations in Kashmir. The credit of UN report goes to Kashmiri martyrs. Kashmiris should highlight the report across the world. India has failed to suppress the UN report on human right violations in Kashmir. The issuance of UN report was a giant step despite hurdles by India. The UN report was a big success of Pakistan. The Foreign office would convince the world to increase pressure on India to desist from human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan embassies and missions have been asked to expose India in the light of United Nations’ human rights report. A new human rights commissioner of UN would assume charge soon and he would be convinced in light of UN report.

Former Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Member Legislative Assembly AJK Abdul Rashid Turabi said United Nation has completed the task and we should fulfill our responsibilities report should be raised at Organization of Islamic Organization (OIC), United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Former Ambassador in India Abdul Basit said we have badly failed to take benefit from UN report . Pakistani political parties have failed to include Kashmir issue in their manifestos. He urged Pakistani leadership to give a clear road map on Kashmir. “Only UN report would not serve the purpose. National Assembly Standing Committee on Kashmir must be headed by a politician, who is sincere to Kashmir cause”, he expressed.

Altaf Wani stressed highlighting Kashmir cause by quoting United Nation report of human rights violations in Kashmir.

Senator Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qayyum said the martyrs of Kashmir prefer burying in Pakistan flag. Kashmiris have fought their war by throwing stones to Indian tanks.Indian Lok Saba has accepted that the freedom struggle has expedited, he added.

Former Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan said Indian waters should be blocked. All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) should be strengthened.

Speaker AJK assembly, Shah Ghulam Qadir said UN representatives should be invited to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit, Baltistan as Pakistan was not committing an human rights violations there.