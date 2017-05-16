ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Documentary film, a journey of a
thousand miles: Peacekeepers by well-known Pakistani Director
Sharmeen Obaid chinoy and Geeta Gandbhir was showcased at Pakistan
National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday.
The film screening was a joint venture by Pakistan National
Council of the Arts, United Nations Information Centre and the
directors.
The films include feature films and short documentaries.
The first of the series was showcased.
The film shows the challenges of serving in a UN peacekeeping
mission and the contribution of UN peacekeeping operations to peace
and security worldwide.
It also highlights the training process for UN peacekeepers
prior to and during deployment.
This documentary places a special focus on women serving in
peacekeeping operations and follows them on their journey as they
shatter commonly-held stereotypes.
The motive behind this documentary by the UN and filmmakers
was to prove and bring on record that Muslim women can work at par
with men.
UN Production film showcased at PNCA
ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP): Documentary film, a journey of a