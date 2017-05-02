UN peacekeeping missions must be efficient, well-resourced: Pakistan says

UNITED NATIONS , May 2 (APP): Pakistan has emphasized the need for

United Nations peacekeeping missions to be effective, efficient and well-resourced in order to carry out their tasks of maintaining peace and security in troubled regions of the world.

Speaking in the General Assembly’s Administrative and Budgetary

Committee on Monday, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, said the world body’s peacekeeping was highly cost effective and that the continuing surge in demand for peacekeepers reflected a vote of confidence, trust and faith in the UN.

“The situation where peacekeepers are continuously being asked to “do

more with less’, however, is unsustainable,” she said in a debate on $7.97 billion in budget requirements requested for United Nations peacekeeping operations for the 2017/18 fiscal period.

“We need to act credibly to provide adequate resources to missions to

effectively carry out their diverse mandates; and, put in place fair, realistic and permanent mechanisms for review and updating of troop costs and CEO (Contingent Owned Equipment) reimbursements”.

Pointing to the growing overstretch of resources, which jeopardized the

safety and security of peacekeepers, she urged that instead of cost cutting, adequate resources for operational deployment and utilization of forces should be allocated in order to address that matter, especially if deployed in hostile environments.

Ambassador Lodhi noted that Pakistan was one of the largest and most

consistent contributors to United Nations peacekeeping, having served in 41 missions in 23 countries since 1960, with over 7,000 personnel deployed in eight peacekeeping operations.

“Our commitment to UN peacekeeping thus remains as strong as ever,” she said.

There were several challenges that needed to be confronted, including

the bolstering of triangular cooperation between the troop-contributing countries, the Security Council and the Secretariat, the Pakistani envoy said.

“The goal of protection of civilians is best served by preventing the

outbreak of armed conflicts in the first place, addressing root causes of conflicts, and finding inclusive and lasting political solutions to the disputes,” she said, noting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ focus on prevention.