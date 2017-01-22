UN official urges stronger water management, improved access for small farmers

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 22 (APP): The head of the U.N.

agricultural agency has urged the international community to

promote more efficient use of water and to take steps to secure

water access, especially for poor family farmers.

Addressing the annual Global Forum for Food and Agriculture

now underway in Berlin, the Director-General of the Food and

Agricultural Organization (FAO), Jose Graziano da Silva, said

that growing water scarcity is one of the leading challenges to

achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Agriculture and food systems bring all of these global goals

together and provide opportunities for a transformational change,”

Graziano da Silva told participants at the Summit, being held this

year around the theme of water and agriculture.

One of the 17 SDGs aims to improve water access for all

people, and water is a theme of other goals related to poverty,

hunger and malnutrition, and climate change.

In his speech, Graziano de Silva noted that as the world

population is expected to exceed nine billion by 2050, and

with millions of family farmers already lacking access to

freshwater, conflicts over water resources will increase.

“It is time to act. Improved management of natural

resources translates into better livelihoods now and in

the future,” the FAO director-general urged.

Last December, the UN agency he heads launched a global

framework for coping with water scarcity in agriculture. It

aims to support the development and implementation of policies

and programmes for sustainable use of water in farming.