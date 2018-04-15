UN official calls for India, Pakistan to resolve their ‘outstanding issues’ peacefully

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 15 APP):A senior United Nations official has urged India and Pakistan to address their “outstanding issues” through peaceful means, reiterating Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ concern over the growing tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca made these remarks during his talks with top Pakistani officials during a visit to Pakistan which ended on April 13, according to a statement issued by UN spokesman’s office.

It said the UN official held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 12.

He also met with representatives of the diplomatic community and members of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT).

“Mr. Jenca reiterated that the Secretary-General is concerned about the heightening tensions along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, the statement said, adding, “He echoed the Secretary General’s calls for maximum restraint and efforts to de-escalate the situation.”

Jenca underlined in his conversations in Islamabad that Pakistan’s commitment to fostering multilateralism and cooperation was important for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

“He welcomed the decision of Pakistan and Afghanistan to increase cooperation through the implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS),” the UN statement said.

Jenca underscored the importance of this positive momentum for the further advancement of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process, it said. He also commended Pakistan’s generosity in hosting refugees from Afghanistan and other countries.

Jenca welcomed Pakistan’s contribution to UN peacekeeping as one of leading troop-contributing countries, and thanked Pakistan for its close cooperation with UN Country Team. He appreciated Pakistan’s support for the UN reform initiatives launched by the Secretary-General, the statement added.

Pakistan is among the top contributors to U.N. peacekeeping operations around the world, with more than 7,000 Pakistanis currently serving as blue helmets. More than 170,000 Pakistanis have served over the past decades. One hundred and forty seven Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of world peace and stability.

During the visit, Jenca also participated at a medal parade of the UN Military Observation Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) where the UN recognized the service of its peacekeepers deployed to group, the statement concluded.

(Over the years, UNMOGIP is only able to operate on the Pakistani side of the LoC, as India refuses to cooperate with the military group, claiming it had become irrelevant.)