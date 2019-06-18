UNITED NATIONS, Jun 18 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday highlighted the “unprecedented pressure” unleashed by climate change on the world’s oceans, saying half of all living coral has been lost in the past 150 years.

“In the past four decades, plastic pollution in the sea has increased ten-fold”, he said at a meeting commemorating the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). “A third of fish stocks are now over exploited; de-oxygenated dead zones are growing rapidly in extent and number; and ocean acidification, sea level rise and other impacts of climate change are “taking a massive toll”.