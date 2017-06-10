UN Ocean Conference ends with call to restore ocean health

UNITED NATIONS, June 10 (APP): The first-ever UN Ocean Conference has

ended with a global agreement to “act decisively and urgently” to implement long-term and robust strategies to reverse the decline of the world’s oceans, suffering pollution, acidification, over- and illegal-fishing and a general lack of high seas governance.

The bar has been raised on global consciousness and awareness of the

problem in the oceans, the President of the UN General Assembly, Peter Thomson, told reporters at UN Headquarters in New York late Friday.

Thomson, whose country Fiji co-sponsored the event along with Sweden,

said the organizers got what they wanted from the conference: I’m 100 per cent satisfied with the results of this conference. Our aim was high. Our aim was to start the reversal of the cycle.

The Ocean Conference concluded late Friday with the adoption by

consensus of a 14-point Call for Action where the participating Heads of State and Government and senior representatives affirm our strong commitment to conserve and sustainably use our oceans, seas and marine resources tor sustainable development.

Speaking alongside Thomson, the Secretary-General of The Ocean

Conference, Wu Hongbo, said the negotiated document lists specific measures to galvanize global commitment and partnerships for the oceans.

The main points from the political document and this week’s discussions

will be part of the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF), the UN’s central body for follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted in September 2015. The HLPF is scheduled to meet next month in New York.

In addition to the political Call for Action, participants â€“ who also

included thousands of civil society representatives, academics, artists, financial institutions and other practitioners and activists â€“ pledged actions to conserve and sustainable use the oceans, seas and marine resources. This is the goal of SDG14.

By Friday afternoon, more than 1,300 voluntary commitments had already

been registered.

Calling the figure truly impressive, Wu, who is also UN

Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, underscored that the commitments now comprise an ocean solution registry.

The week-long conference, where some 6,000 people participated, was the

first time that the UN brought everyone together to discuss the challenges facing the world’s oceans.

When it comes to the ocean, it’s the common heritage of humankind.

There’s no North-South, East-West when it comes to the ocean, Thomson said. If the ocean is dying, it’s dying on all of us.

The senior official underscored that by â€œgetting the wheels turning

on SDG 14, the conference helped push forward action on all 17 SDGs. finance ocean science, but much more is required to fill the capacity gaps, he explained.

Topics that were discussed ranged from plastic pollution in the oceans

and seas to ocean acidification and illegal fishing which tie in with topics of alleviating poverty, ending hunger, promoting health, ensuring access to water and sanitation, and so on.

Thomson attributed the success of the conference to the wonderful

way in which all the different participants came together to discuss and work together.

He lauded the openness to civil society, to the science sector, to

private society in breaking down the typical divisions between governments and other sectors. There’s no them and us. It’s all of us or nothing.

In addition to eight plenary meetings and seven partnership dialogues,

The Ocean Conference included 150 side events, 41 exhibitions and interviews at the SDG Media Zone.

These included events with New Oceans Advocate and globally-acclaimed

Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson, as well as Marine biologist Douglas McCauley, Aboriginal artist Sid Bruce Short Joe and Spanish philanthropist Ãlvaro de Marichalar, for example.

The mix of personalities and strong support for action brought

creativity and a sense of unity to the action for oceans, conference co-chairwoman, Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden Isabelle Lovin, said.