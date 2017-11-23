UN nuclear watchdog says it has access to all sites in Iran

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 23 (APP):The head of the Vienna-based United Nations nuclear watchdog Thursday confirmed that Iran was implementing its nuclear-related commitments, saying the agency has access to all sites it needs to inspect.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano made the remarks in a statement to a meeting of the agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors in Vienna.

Amano said the IAEA continues to verify and monitor Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA, using the acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as the deal is officially called.

The nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran are being implemented,he added.

The IAEA chief also noted that the agency would continue the verification process regarding the non-diversion of nuclear material and the absence of undeclared activities in Iran.

As of today, the agency has had access to all the locations that we needed to visit, he said.

Amano said during the visit he had stressed the importance of full implementation by Iran of its commitments under the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries namely the US, Russia, China, France, and Britain plus Germany in July 2015. Under the deal, Iran undertook to apply certain limits to its nuclear program in exchange for the termination of all nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran.