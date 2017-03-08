UN mission condemns terrorist attack on Kabul military hospital

UNITED NATIONS, March 8 (APP): The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned Wednesday’s terrorist attack on a military hospital in Kabul for which ISIL/Da’esh claimed responsibility.

“This egregious and morally reprehensible attack targeted people at their most vulnerable, while they were receiving treatment in the hospital, and also targeted the medical staff caring for them,” Pernille Kardel, the acting head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said in a statement.

“This cowardly attack reflects a fundamental rejection of the most basic principles of humanity,” Ms. Kardel, who also serves as the UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for that country. ΓÇ£Without question, it amounts to an atrocity, and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

According to a UNAMA press release, Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital treats sick and wounded members of the armed forces and their family members, and is the largest military medical facility in Afghanistan.

The release said that attackers reportedly disguised as medical doctors detonated a suicide vehicle borne improvised explosive device at the entrance gate to the hospital, after which several attackers armed with AK 47s, grenades and suicide vests entered the facility. The armed attackers proceeded to target patients and medical workers before Afghan security forces ended the assault. The number of civilian casualties is reportedly high.

UNAMA stressed that attacks on hospitals are violations of international humanitarian law that may amount to war crimes, urging all warring parties to respect and protect all medical workers, clinics and hospitals.

The mission expressed its condolences to the families and colleagues of those killed in the attack and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.