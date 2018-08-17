UN looks forward to working with PM Imran: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Aug17(APP):Congratulating Imran Khan on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, the United Nations said Friday it was looking forward to working with him.

“We congratulate the Prime Minister and look forward to working with him,” a spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in first comments e-mailed to APP.

PM Imran Khan was declared elected as the chief executive after he comfortably won the vote in the National Assembly.