UN leaders condemn terrorist attack against college dormitory in Peshawar

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 2 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the terrorist attack against the dormitory of Peshawar’s Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) that killed at least nine people and injured many others.

“The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Government and people of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” a statement issued by his Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, following the attack when people had gathered to celebrate Eid Milad-un Nabi.

The President of the UN General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak, also condemned the terror attack in Peshawar.

“The General Assembly stands strongly against terrorism, and the President sends his condolences to the Government and people of Pakistan,” the President’s spokesman, Brenden Varma, said in a statement.