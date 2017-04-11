UN has yet to live up to its charter: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, April 11 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said the stalemate in Kashmir, Iraq, Palestine

and Libya raised pertinent questions about the role of United Nations

in conflict resolution and the future of the world body dedicated to

protection of human rights, equality, social progress and peace.

He was speaking to UN Assistant Secretary General and Global

Coordinator of the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Movement Ms Gerda

Verburg, who called on him here at the Parliament House, a press

release said.

The speaker said the downtrodden, under-nourished and poverty

stricken people pinned their hopes on the United Nations which had

yet to live upto its own charter.

He highlighted that the UN stood as a silent spectator while

India reneged on the UN resolutions, launching violence, fake

encounters, enforced disappearances, rapes, murders, and the use

of pellet guns against defenceless population as its officially

sanctioned policy in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

“ While the aggression and blatant violation of human rights

in Kashmir to silence the voice for self-determination of Kashmiris

continue unabated, the role of United Nations has been frustrating.”

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said any double standard at the UN forum

would risk the future of international cooperation for peaceful

resolution of conflicts and subsequently genuine human development.

He underlined the need for justice and equality at the UN, which,

he said, must not be utilized by certain states to torment others.

Referring to the unending and vicious cycle of violence and

instability in the Muslim world and the role of UN, the speaker

said the failure of United Nations to prevent the invasions

of Iraq and Libya under the false claims of ‘weapons of mass

destruction’ and subsequent mass destruction in the region had

discredited the world body.

People have expressed immense skepticism about the use of

chemical weapons in Syria as well, he added.

The speaker underlined the need for a serious debate at the

UN on international support to Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Taliban and other

such groups, who disrupted the global peace and security.

The UN was not just a debating club rather a world body committed

and mandated to address pressing global challenges, he added.

While discussing the Sustainabale Development Goals (SDGs), the

Sardar Ayaz underlined the need for a unified global action against malnutrition in all its forms and urged the United Nations Assistant Secretary General to expedite efforts for fast-tracking progress on achievement of the SDGs 2030 Agenda.

He said Pakistan’s parliament was the first in the world to

establish a dedicated SDGs Secretariat. It was also the first ‘green

parliament’ in the world that provided surplus energy to the

National Grid under the ‘Net-Metering’ license, he added.

UN Assistant Secretary General Ms Gerda Verburg congratulated

the speaker on enabling Pakistan’s parliament to switch over

to solar power for meeting its energy needs. The Pakistani

parliament, she said, offered lessons for all parliaments to promote

sustainable energy.

She said the United Nations was committed to scale up efforts

in combating malnutrition, food insecurity and poverty across the

globe. Enhancing the capacity of the parliamentarians and parliamentary secretariat, she added, was highly imperative for accelerating progress

on achievement of the SDGs.