UN has no complaint from India about Pak troops killing of its two soldiers: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 3 (APP): India has filed no complaint with the

United Nations about its allegations that Pakistani troops on Monday

killed two of its soldiers patrolling the Line-of-Control before

mutilating their bodies, a UN spokesman said Tuesday.

“We checked with our colleagues with UNMOGIP (UN Military Observer

Group in India and Pakistan). We have not received any alleged

cease-fire violations reports from the Indian authorities related to

the latest incident that we saw yesterday,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in reply to a question about clashes between the two South Asian neighbours along the LoC.

UNMOGIP, deployed in January 1949, supervises the ceasefire between

India and Pakistan in the State of Jammu and Kashmir. While Pakistan

allows UN observers to monitor the LoC, India does not.

At the same time, the spokesman denied a correspondent’s suggestion

that the UN chief was not paying due attention to the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

“The Secretary-General is paying attention to this issue,” the

spokesman insisted.

“We continue to reiterate the need for the parties to find a peaceful

solution through engagement and dialogue.”