UN global education envoy urges funding for conflict-affected children

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 20 (APP):A child’s “real passport” to the future – education – should be stamped in the classroom, not at a border checkpoint, UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown has said, while calling for new funding for conflict-affected children.

“Ninety-nine percent of the world’s young refugees who are now becoming the invisible generation will never get a place in college or higher education, and only 20 percent will get a secondary education,” he warned at a news briefing at UN headquarters in New York.