UN foresees low food prices in 2017-2026, but urges countries to keep markets stable

UNITED NATIONS, July 11 (APP): Noting projections of low prices for food

commodities over the next decade on the back of abundant stocks of cereal and other

staples, the United Nations and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and

Development (OECD) have, in a report, underlined the need for governments continue

efforts to provide stability to world food markets.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)-OECD

Agricultural Outlook 2017-2026 projections, per capita demand for food staples may not

rise (except in least developed countries), growth in demand for meat may slow, and

additional calories and protein consumption could come mainly from vegetable oil, sugar

and dairy products.

Furthermore, with estimates that by 2026, the average calorie

availability could reach 2,450 kilo-calorie (kcal) per person per day in least developed

countries and exceed 3,000 kcal in other developing countries, food insecurity and

malnutrition would still remain a persistent global problem, requiring a coordinated

international approach, noted the Outlook.

“Food alone is not enough to eliminate undernourishment and other

forms of malnutrition,” FAO Director-General Jos Graziano da Silva, at the launch of the

report.

“Access to the additional calories is extremely important. More

challenging is the fight against malnutrition: Fighting malnutrition requires a diversified,

safe and nutritious diet, ideally produced with a lower environmental footprint,” he added.

The report also points to potential higher crop yields. For instance, up

to 90 per cent of the increase in maize production is expected from increased yields and

just 10 per cent from expansion of area under cultivation. Similarly, yield gains are

projected to account for 85 per cent of the increase in wheat production.

Additionally, growth in meat and dairy production is expected to come

from both larger herds and higher output per-animal and it is foreseen that aquaculture

would dominate growth in the fish sector and farmed fish production will be the

fastest-growing protein source among all commodities analysed in the Outlook.

Continued vigilance needed on part of governments

The Outlook, however, also calls on all countries to remain vigilant to

shocks and instability.

“As we have seen in the past, unexpected events can easily take

markets away from these central trends, so it is essential that governments continue

joint efforts to provide stability to world food markets,” said OECD Secretary-General

Angel Gurr a at the launch.

“It is equally important that we look ahead as we seek to meet the

fundamental challenge facing world food and agriculture: to ensure access to safe,

healthy, and nutritious food for a growing world population, while at the same time using

natural resources more sustainably and making an effective contribution to mitigating

climate change,” he added.

The focus of this edition of the Agricultural Outlook is the south-east

Asian region.

The region has seen strong economic growth and rapid development in

agriculture and fishery sectors, which the report notes, has enabled it to significantly

reduce undernourishment in recent years.

However, the growth of agriculture and fisheries, in particular in the

export-oriented fish and palm oil sectors, has led to rising pressure on natural resources.

Improved resource management and increased research and development

will, therefore, be needed to achieve sustainable productivity growth across the sectors

and, given the region’s sensitivity to climate change, investments will be required to

facilitate adaption, according to the report.