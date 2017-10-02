UN food relief agency chief urges support amid massive Rohingya influx

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 2 (APP): The head of the United Nations food relief agency called Monday for an end to the “horrors” driving Rohingyas by the tens of thousands from their homes in Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh.

On a visit to the region to rally international support to help ease the humanitarian crisis, the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, met refugee families in the new settlements in the Cox’s Bazar area of Bangladesh, and reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting people fleeing violence in Myanmar.