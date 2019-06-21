UNITED NATIONS, Jun 21 (APP):The World Food Programme (WFP), the UN’s emergency food relief agency, confirmed Friday that it has started a “partial suspension” of aid to areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi opposition forces, including the capital, Sana’a.

Spokesperson Herve Verhoosel briefed journalists in Geneva that the agency took the decision after efforts failed to prevent aid being diverted from those who need it most, despite repeated warnings.

“In any conflict areas, some individuals seek to profit from preying on the vulnerable and diverting food away from where it is most needed”, he said.

“WFP has been seeking the support of the Sana’a-based authorities to introduce a biometric registration system that would prevent diversion and protect the Yemeni families we serve, ensuring food reaches those who need it most. Unfortunately, we are yet to reach agreement.”