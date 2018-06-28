UN experts push for release of Saudi women’s rights defenders

UNITED NATIONS, June 28 (APP):Nine United Nations experts have called for the immediate release of a number of women’s rights defenders in Saudi Arabia who were imprisoned following a government crackdown which began in May.

In stark contrast with the recent lifting of driving ban for Saudi women, women’s human rights defenders have been arrested and detained on a wide scale across the country, which is truly worrying and perhaps a better indication of the Government’s approach to womenâ€™s human rights, UN Human Rights experts said in a joint statement.

We call for the urgent release of all of those detained while pursuing their legitimate activities in the promotion and protection of womenâ€™s rights in Saudi Arabia, the Special Rapporteurs and experts added.

The crackdown began on 15 May with a spate of prominent women’s rights defenders’ arrests. Over the following three weeks, some 12 other human rights defenders, including both women and men, were also arrested.

The majority of detainees were advocating for lifting the driving ban and for improvements in women’s rights within Saudi Arabia. Many of those detained face extremely serious charges, such as 20 years in prison, according to reports.

Although charges have not been confirmed, the experts’ statement said that some of those imprisoned have been reportedly accused of undermining national security, and of acting against religious and national foundations inside Saudi Arabia.

While noting that Saudi Arabia has won acclaim for its recent programme of modernization under Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the experts said that these arrests portray a contradictory stance in policy regarding women’s rights. Women human rights defenders face compounded stigma, not only because of their work, the statement added, but also because of discrimination on gender grounds.

We reiterate our long-time concern over others detained in Saudi Arabia on the basis of their activism and the exercise of their right to freedom of expression as well as their right to freedom of association, the experts stated, urging the Government to improve its human rights record, especially with regards to women’s rights. The first step in demonstrating such commitment is to free the human rights defenders who remain in prison solely as a result of working to advance the enjoyment of rights for all, the experts concluded.