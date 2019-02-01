UN envoy to Yemen praises ‘flexibility’ of warring sides to move towards settlement

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 (APP):The main negotiators for the warring sides in Yemen were continuing to show the “necessary flexibility and good faith” to move forward, despite delays in implementing the agreement

marking the first steps towards a lasting peace deal, brokered in Sweden last December, UN envoy Martin Griffith has said.

Griffiths, who just concluded his visit to Yemen, met with the Houthi rebel leadership in the capital Sana’a and discussed “the rapid and effective implementation of the Stockholm Agreement”, the UN said in a press release Friday.