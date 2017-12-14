UN envoy calls for doubling funding for children in emergencies

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 14 (APP):With the number of children trapped in humanitarian crises now estimated at 70 million and growing, the UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown, has called for a doubling of funding for educating them.

“I am calling today for a doubling of funding for humanitarian aid in education “ more resources for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Education Cannot Wait fund (ECW) “ and because there is no way we can deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals without a major shift in education funding, a new International Finance Facility dedicated to raising funds for education,” Brown, a former British prime minister, told a news conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Wednesday.