UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (APP): Expressing deep concern over a surge in tensions and violence around the holy esplanade of Jerusalem’s Old City, the United Nations envoy on Middle East peace has called for de-escalation of the situation.
“I call on all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation and on
moderate voices to speak up against those who try to fuel tensions,” Nickolay Mladenov,
the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said in a statement
released on Thursday.
He welcomed the commitment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
to uphold and respect the status quo at the City’s holy sites, and Palestinian President
Mahmoud Abbas’ firm condemnation of violence, specifically the deadly attack on two
Israeli policemen on 14 July.
“I hope these affirmations will contribute to resolving the concerns
of all parties and put an end to the provocative rhetoric that has added to the escalation
over the past week,” Mladenov said, noting the importance of the special role of Jordan
and the historical role of King Abdullah II, as custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy
sites in Jerusalem.
UN envoy calls for de-escalation of tensions and violence in Jerusalem
UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (APP): Expressing deep concern over a surge in tensions and violence around the holy esplanade of Jerusalem’s Old City, the United Nations envoy on Middle East peace has called for de-escalation of the situation.