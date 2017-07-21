UN envoy calls for de-escalation of tensions and violence in Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (APP): Expressing deep concern over a surge in tensions and violence around the holy esplanade of Jerusalem’s Old City, the United Nations envoy on Middle East peace has called for de-escalation of the situation.

“I call on all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation and on

moderate voices to speak up against those who try to fuel tensions,” Nickolay Mladenov,

the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said in a statement

released on Thursday.

He welcomed the commitment of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

to uphold and respect the status quo at the City’s holy sites, and Palestinian President

Mahmoud Abbas’ firm condemnation of violence, specifically the deadly attack on two

Israeli policemen on 14 July.

“I hope these affirmations will contribute to resolving the concerns

of all parties and put an end to the provocative rhetoric that has added to the escalation

over the past week,” Mladenov said, noting the importance of the special role of Jordan

and the historical role of King Abdullah II, as custodian of the Muslim and Christian holy

sites in Jerusalem.