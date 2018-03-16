Global 
UN condemns Lahore terrorist attack

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 16 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Wednesday’s terrorist attack near a religious gathering in the outskirts of Lahore.
Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, a statement from a UN spokesman said.
It said the Secretary-General calls for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.
The statement went on to say that the UN supports the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to fight terrorism with full respect for international human rights norms and obligations.”

