UN completes its mission in Liberia; Pakistani peacekeepers’ work praised

UNITED NATIONS, March 23 (APP):The United Nations Friday successfully closed its mission in Liberia after nearly 15 years of supporting the West African nation in the transition to peace and democracy, a process in which Pakistani troops and civilian personnel played a crucial role.

The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) was deployed in 2003 to monitor a ceasefire agreement in Liberia following the conclusion of a brutal civil war. At its peak it consisted of up to 15,000 United Nations military personnel from and 1,115 police officers, along with a civilian component, from at least 10 troop contributing countries.

Over the years, Pakistan, as UNMIL’s backbone, provided infantry battalions, a signal company, engineering companies, military observers, police officers as well as the Level-II hospital . From 2005 to 2013, Pakistan contributed more than 2,000 peacekeepers to UNMIL per annum, with a high of 3,400 in 2007 and 2008.

The bulk of the Pakistani troops returned home in 2015. The medical unit was wound up today.

The Assistant Secretary-General for UN Peacekeeping Operations, Bintou Keita , visited the Pakistani Hospital in Starbase which will be repatriated on March 31. “At the occasion of closure of UNMIL, I am proud to acknowledge the excellent work done by PAKMED and all the men and women who have served peace for Liberia,” she said.

Celebrating the completion of UNMIL’s work at an event in the capital, Monrovia, Amina Mohammed, United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, said that Liberia had made enormous progress in the past 15 years, while acknowledging its support for Liberians in restoring their country and building sustainable peace.

“In 2003, when UNMIL was created, Liberia was torn apart by conflict, with a traumatized population and no hope for its young people, especially our women and girls,” she continued.

She noted that 14 years of civil war left more than a quarter of a million Liberians dead, nearly one-third of the population displaced, and an estimated 80 per cent of women and girls injured by sexual violence.

Highlighting the important role of Liberian women, Ms Mohammed commend their “leadership, courage and integrity” in pursuing peace.

She thanked the Special Representatives, civilian and military personnel and troop-contributing countries and paid special tribute to the 200 peacekeepers who lost their lives in pursuit of peace in Liberia. “Today, we remember their sacrifice, we remember their families,” she stressed.

At an “important turning point,” she noted Liberia’s progress and acknowledged that challenges lie ahead.

“Peace will not last without sustainable development; and development gains will be at risk without sustained peace and respect for human rights,” she warned.

“We need to give Liberians back their dignity, dreams and faith in a better future,” Ms Mohammed cited the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the African Union’s Agenda 2063 as the best roadmaps to achieve this.

She noted that a generation ago, Liberia and Sierra Leone were in freefall, and Ivory Coast was embroiled in crisis. Yet, 20 years later, “the closure of UNMIL marks the transition of all three countries to peace and democracy.”

“This sub-region has a bright future,” she stated.

Speaking to the press afterwards, she referred to UNMIL as another successful peacekeeping mission in West Africa.

It was deployed in 2003 when State institutions in ruins, a non-existent economy and a disintegrated national police and army. Today, the State has been rebuilt and more than 100,000 former combatants disarmed, demobilized and reintegrated. Justice and security institutions were restored.

Ms. Mohammed said that today Liberians enjoy peace and UNMIL leaves behind a country that has great potential to achieve lasting stability, democracy and prosperity.

To President George Manneh Weah, she underlined the UN’s support to him in sustaining peace and advancing sustainable development assuring him that the UN would remain committed beyond UNMIL’s 30 March mandate.

Although the mission is leaving, 17 UN funds and agencies will remain in Liberia to focus on development and improving the lives of Liberian people.

On behalf of the Liberian authorities, President Weah said: “UN has positively impacted the lives of Liberians as well as every fabric of the Liberian Society since its arrival in 2003.”

He acknowledged the hope the United Nations has given Liberians adding, “Liberia has to protect and sustain the peace.” He expressed his commitment towards ensuring it happens.