UN commends Pakistan for hosting Afghan Refugees

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has commended Pakistan’s hospitality in hosting millions of Afghan refugees for decades, All Afghan Media reported on Monday.

Guterres conveyed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif his appreciation of Pakistan’s contribution to the world body and its peacemaking operations.

They discussed the overall situation in the region at a meeting in Davos on Thursday.

Sharif said it was encouraging to learn that Guterres had set his priorities soon after assuming office.

He invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, the media highlighted.