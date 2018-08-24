UN-civil society forum calls for embracing people-centered multilateralism

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 24 (APP):A two-day conference involving UN officials and representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) has concluded with a pledge to “uplift those whose human rights are most under threat and to protect our planet by living in harmony with nature.”

At the closing session of the 67th United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI)/NGO Conference on Thursday, the participants adopted by acclamation an outcome document entitled ‘People Centered Multilaterism: A Call to Action’ and which will be known by the shorthand: ‘New York Action Plan.’

The document contains specific commitments made by civil society.

The conference, an international forum where around 2,000 representatives from over 300 NGOs met with UN officials, leading influencers, members of academia and media and discussed issues of global concern.

The chair of this year’s conference, Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, said “the outcome document sets us on a path to reimagine multilateralism — how we work together to tackle the global problems we face.”

“I’m proud that this week, we have had the audacity to identify those daunting challenges and to respond boldly and with one voice,” she said.

Alison Smale, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, said, “DPI is proud to work closely with civil society to plan this unique event for networking and examining together how the UN and the NGO community can work together solve global problems.

“We are heartened to see how strong support is for multilateralism among civil society and how committed they are to partner in the spirit of the UN Charter,” Smale added.