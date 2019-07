UNITED NATIONS, Jul 02 (APP):The head of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Henrietta Fore, has condemned as “horrific” an attack on a Government building in Kabul on Monday in which over 50 children were injured.

“The deadly blast that hit the Afghan capital Kabul during rush hour today did not spare children during one of their most mundane and important routines — being at school, ” Ms. Fore, the UNICEF executive director, said in a statement.