UN chief warns against ‘groundswell’ of anti-Muslim hatred

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 25 (APP):The United Nations plans to scale up its response to hate speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday as he warned against a rising tide of xenophobia, including antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred.

“Hate is moving into the mainstream — in liberal democracies and authoritarian systems alike,” Guterres said in a speech opening the UN Human Rights Council’s 40th session in Geneva, according to the text of his speech released at UN headquarters in New York.

“We are seeing a ground swell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, including rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred,” he said, adding, “Hate speech is a menace to democratic values, social stability and peace,”

Hate speech has spread “like wild fire through social media, the Internet, and conspiracy theories. It is abetted by a public discourse that stigmatizes women, minorities, migrants and refugees.”

“Political parties and leaders are cutting and pasting ideas from the fringes into their own propaganda and their campaigns. Parties once rightly considered pariahs are gaining influence over governments. With each broken norm, the pillars of humanities are weakened.”

“We have seen how the debate on human mobility has been poisoned with false narratives, linking refugees and migrants to terrorism and scapegoating them for many of society’s ills,” Guterres said.

Guterres announced in his speech that his special adviser on genocide prevention, Adama Dieng, would “present a global plan of action” to combat hate speech.

The secretary-general underlined the Human Rights Council’s key role as the “epicentre” for dialogue and cooperation on all human rights issues: civil, political, economic, social and cultural.

Beyond its doors, other key voices were also demanding their rights and making their voices heard, he said, particularly “youth, indigenous people, migrants and refugees”.

Milestones have been reached in recent years, that are key to human rights, the UN chief maintained. “One billion people have been lifted out of extreme poverty in just a generation,” he said. “More than two billion people have gained access to improved sanitation. And more than 2.5 billion people have gained access to improved drinking water resources. The mortality rate for children under five has declined by almost 60 per cent.”

Despite this, the UN chief insisted that ongoing gender inequality remains a major modern-day challenge: “Untold women and girls still face insecurity, violence and other violations of their rights every day,” he insisted, while glass ceilings “abound”.

“It will take two centuries to close the gap in economic empowerment,” he continued. “I do not accept a world that tells my granddaughters that economic equality can wait for their granddaughter’s granddaughters. I know you agree. Our world cannot wait.”

The Secretary-General’s concern about conflict and instability around the globe was echoed by the President of the UN General Assembly, Maria Fernanda Espinosa, in her address.

“Political crises, wars, transnational organized crime, social exclusion and lack of access to justice, constitute clear threats that demand adequate answers from this Council and from the entire international system for the protection of human rights,” she said.

In common with the UN chief, Ms. Espinosa expressed concern about the widening gap between the planet’s haves and have-nots.

“Perhaps one of the most sensitive challenges for the human rights agenda is inequality,” she said. “The concentration of wealth has increased to such an extent that, in 2018, 26 individuals had more money than the 3,800 million poorest people on the planet.”

In her address to the Council, Michelle Bachelet, High Commissioner for Human Rights, highlighted the dangers of ignoring climate change.

“How can any State’s interests be advanced by policies that damage the well-being of all humans?” she said. “This is true of climate change; you may know the saying, ‘If you think economic interests are more important than environment, try counting your money while holding your breath.’”

Ms. Bachelet also hailed the young climate activists inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old who had grabbed the attention of the world’s media, recently travelled to the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland where she called for the world’s decision makers to take swifter action to limit carbon dioxide emissions and reduce global temperature rise to 2°C above pre-industrial levels.

“In recent weeks I have watched children marching for sound climate change policies and other measures,” the High Commissioner said. “As a parent, a grandparent and quite simply as a human being, they inspire in me a fierce determination to continue our struggle to uphold their rights.”