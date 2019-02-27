UN chief voices ‘deep concern’ over spike in India-Pakistan tensions, renews mediation offer

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 27 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “deep concern” as hostilities between India and Pakistan escalated on Wednesday, and renewed his offer of good offices to de-escalate the tensions between the two countries.

“His good offices remain available should both sides agree,” the UN chief’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The spokesman said the secretary-general had spoken to Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi this morning, and that he was also in contact with India at various levels.

“The Secretary-General is following with deep concern the current situation between India and Pakistan,” Dujarric said in the wake of reports that the Pakistan Air Force had shot down two Indian aircraft.

“He (UN chief) appeals to both sides to urgently take steps to lower tensions through meaningful mutual engagement and meet their responsibilities to maintain peace and stability in the region,” the spokesman added.

His statement follows Prime Minister Imran Khan called for “better sense to prevail” and renewed his offer for dialogue with India.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the UN, Maleeha Lodhi continued her contacts with the secretary-general’s office and other UN officials as well as key diplomats here, stressing the need for the de-escalation of tensions between the two countries and the resolution of outstanding problems through dialogue.