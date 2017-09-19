UN chief urges Myanmar to halt military campaign against Rohingya

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

has called on Myanmar to put an end to its military campaign against Rohingya Muslims just hours after its de facto leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, failed to allay international concerns over the ongoing ethnic cleansing in the Southeast Asian country.

Addressing the 72nd annual session of the UN General Assembly in New

York on Tuesday, Guterres said he “took note” of Suu Kyi’s promise to abide by the recommendations of a report by former UN chief, Kofi Annan, that underlined the need for granting citizenship to the Rohingya. “But let me be clear. The authorities in Myanmar must end the military operations and allow unhindered humanitarian access ,” Guterres emphasized, adding, “We are all shocked by the dramatic escalation of sectarian tensions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state.”