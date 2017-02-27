UN chief urges Morocco, Polisario Front to de-escalate tensions in Western Sahara’s buffer strip

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 27 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the increasing tensions in southern Western Sahara between the Moroccan berm and the Mauritanian border, and called on Morocco and Frente Polisario to take all necessary steps to avoid escalation.

“The secretary-general is deeply concerned about the increased tensions in the vicinity of Guerguerat in the Buffer Strip in southern Western Sahara,” a statement issued here by the Secretary-General’s Spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Armed elements of both Morocco and Frente Polisario remain in close proximity to each other, a position they have been in since August 2016, monitored during daylight hours by the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), the statement noted.

“The Secretary-General calls on both of the parties to exercise maximum restraint and take all necessary steps to avoid escalating tensions, be that through the actions of military or civilian actors,the statement said, adding that Guterres also underlined that regular commercial traffic should not be obstructed and that no action should be taken, which may constitute a change to the status quo of the buffer strip.

Strongly urging the parties to unconditionally withdraw all armed elements from the buffer strip as soon as possible, to create an environment conducive to a resumption of the dialogue in the context of the political process led by the UN, the Spokesman said Guterres further called on the parties to adhere to their obligations under the ceasefire agreement and to respect both the letter and the spirit of it.

Western Sahara is located on the north-west coast of Africa bordered by Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria. The colonial administration of Western Sahara by Spain ended in 1976.

Fighting later broke out between Morocco and the Polisario Front. A ceasefire was signed in September 1991. MINURSO was deployed that year to monitor the ceasefire between the Government of Morocco and the Polisario Front and organizing, if the parties agree, a referendum on self-determination in Western Sahara.

A revised settlement plan was proposed by the United Nations after seven years of diplomatic consultations was rejected by one of the parties in 2004.

In approving the current phase of direct negotiations in 2007, the UN Security Council called for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political settlement which will provide for the self-determination of the people of Western Sahara.