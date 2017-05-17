UN chief urges India, Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue

UNITED NATIONS, May 17 (APP): Amid escalating tensions between India and

Pakistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the need for both countries to find a peaceful solution to their problems through engagement and dialogue.

“He (the UN chief) is watching the situation very closely and reiterates

the need for the parties to find a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue,” the secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Asked why the UN chief was reluctant to talk about the festering Kashmir

dispute that had drawn India and Pakistan close to another conflict, the spokesman said, “I don’t think it is a matter of reluctance.”

He said the secretary-general was aware of the developments and was

keeping a watch on the situation.

“The Secretary-General is a student of history, he knows what has

happened,” the spokesman added.