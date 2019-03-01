UN chief urges India, Pakistan to maintain ‘positive momentum’ following Indian pilot’s release

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 01 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday called on India and Pakistan to keep up the “positive momentum” generated by the release of captive Indian fighter pilot by Pakistani authorities, and to hold talks to de-escalate the tensions between them.

“His (UN chief’s) good offices remain available should both sides agree,” the Secretary-General’s Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Aziz Haq, said in a statement.

“We welcome the news of the Pakistani authorities releasing the captive Indian pilot today,” he said, referring to the release of Indian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Abhinandan Varthaman, whose war plane was shot down by Pakistani jets on Wednesday.

The decision to free the Indian pilot was announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “peace gesture” towards India, a move welcomed by nations around the world.

“The Secretary-General calls on both parties to sustain this positive momentum and engage in further constructive dialogue,” Farhan Haq added.