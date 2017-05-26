UN chief to provide good offices for resolving Kashmir if parties ‘mutually agree’: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

could only use his good-offices to address the Kashmir dispute between

India and Pakistan dispute if both parties agreed to such a course, a UN spokesman said Friday.

“Good offices are available to all parties if they mutually agree to

this, so that the case in this situation as in every other situation,” Associate Spokesman Farhan Haq said, when asked if the UN chief intended

to use his good offices in view of the escalating Indo-Pakistan tensions.

But when pointed out that India rejects arbitration for resolving the

decades-old dispute and wants to deal with it bilaterally, the spokesman said, “The very nature of the good- offices is that the parties

themselves need to be willing to accept it…”

So far, the UN has been saying that Guterres, the secretary-general,

is “closely” following the tensions between India and Pakistan, and

urging the two countries to find a peaceful solution through engagement

and dialogue, he addded.