UN chief to provide good-offices for resolving Kashmir if parties ‘mutually agree’: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 26 (APP): UN Secretary-General

Antonio Guterres could only use his good-offices to address

the festering Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan dispute

if both parties agreed to such a course, a UN spokesman said Friday.

“Good offices are available to all parties if they mutually

agree to this, so that the case in this situation as in

every other situation,” Associate Spokesman Farhan Haq said, when

asked in the UN chief intended to use his good offices in view

of the escalating Indo-Pakistan tensions.

But when pointed out that India rejects arbitration for

resolving the decades-old dispute and wants to deal with it

bilaterally, the spokesman said, “The very nature of the good-

offices is that the parties themselves need to be willing to

accept it…”

So far, the U.N. has been saying that Guterres,

the secretary-general, is “closely” following the tensions

between India and Pakistan, and urging the two countries to find

a peaceful solution through engagement and dialogue.