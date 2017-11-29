UN chief ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 29 (APP):United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ‘strongly condemns’ the launch of yet another ballistic missile by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), his Spokesman has said.

“This is a clear violation of Security Council resolutions and shows complete disregard for the united view of the international community, UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement issued Wednesday, following the DPRK’s launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, which according to news reports landed in the Sea of Japan.

“The Secretary-General urges the DPRK to desist from taking any further destabilizing steps. The Secretary-General reaffirms his commitment to working with all parties to reduce tensions,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Security Council is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting later on Wednesday to discuss responses to the latest DPRK’s missile launch.