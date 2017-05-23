UN chief slams terrorist attack on Manchester concert

UNITED NATIONS, May 23 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres has strongly condemned Monday’s horrific terrorist attack targeting crowd gathering for a concert in the British city of Manchester.

According to media reports, a suicide bombing killed at least 22 people

and injured many at Manchester Arena, at the end of a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. The ISIL/Da’esh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Guterres conveys “His profound sympathy and solidarity with the people

and Government of the United Kingdom” and “Conveys his condolences to the families and friends of those killed, and wishes the injured an early and full recovery,” a statement issued by the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The Secretary-General hopes that those who are responsible for this despicable attack will be swiftly found and bought to justice,” it added.