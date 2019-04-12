UNITED NATIONS, April 12 (APP):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday strongly condemned the ‘cowardly’attack in Quetta in which 18 people were killed and 48 injuries.

A statement issued by his spokesman said the UN chief was “shocked” at the attack, and he extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan.

“He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured,” the statement said.

“The United Nations expresses its full solidarity with the Government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.”