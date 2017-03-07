UN chief slams North Korea’s firing of multiple ballistic missiles

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 7 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned Monday’s firing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), three of which landed in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

“Such actions violate Security Council resolutions and seriously undermine regional peace and stability,” Guterres said in a statement issued by his spokesperson at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call for the DPRK leadership to refrain from further provocations and return to full compliance with its international obligations,” the statement added.

This is the latest in a series of reported missile launches by North Korea, all of which have been condemned by the United Nations.

After urgent closed-door talks last month, the Security Council, condemning a reported incident on Feb. 12, issued a press statement expressing serious concern that North Korea conducted these ballistic missile launches after the 15 April, 23 April, 27 April, 28 April, 31 May, 21 June, 9 July, 18 July, 2 August, 23 August, 5 September, and 14 October 2016 launches, as well as the nuclear test of 9 September, “in flagrant disregard of its repeated statements.”