UN chief slams London terror attacks

UNITED NATIONS, June 4 (APP): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London with the hope that the culprits would be brought to justice.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, the UN chief expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery.

“He hopes that those responsible for this unjustifiable violence will be quickly found and brought to justice,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in the statement issued on Sunday.

“The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and

the Government of the United Kingdom as they fight terrorism and violent extremism,” the statement said.

“This is a struggle in many parts of the globe that compels the

international community to join up efforts to bring to justice those

who use such inhuman tactics while also protecting and promoting the fundamental values, rights and principles that terrorists so fervently

seek to undermine.”